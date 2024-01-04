Zacks Research Comments on O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

