Zacks Research Weighs in on Accenture plc’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s FY2026 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $337.95 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.86.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after purchasing an additional 184,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

