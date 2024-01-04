ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $10.50

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $6.40 to $10.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZIM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 9,805,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,346,341. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after buying an additional 804,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after buying an additional 710,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 107,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

