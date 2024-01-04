Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Cut to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,747,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

