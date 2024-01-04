Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 2.4% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.98. 249,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

