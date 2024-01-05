10,000 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Bought by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.24. 685,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

