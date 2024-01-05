10,840 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,082. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

