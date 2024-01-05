11,546 Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 315,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ REKR opened at $3.41 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 137.04% and a negative return on equity of 89.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.