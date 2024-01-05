12,771 Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,304,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of JBBB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 362,422 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
