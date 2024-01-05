1,483 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $232.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

