15,172 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Bank of America raised their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

