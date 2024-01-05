1,629 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 103,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

