18,500 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LNG traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,334. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.