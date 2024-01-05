19,321 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. State Street Corp grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,896,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $18,853,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,429 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

