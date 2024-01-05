21,008 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $123.57. 192,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

