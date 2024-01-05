2,566 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

