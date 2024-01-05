2,795 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,095,000 after buying an additional 121,721 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

