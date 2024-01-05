324 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after buying an additional 536,532 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,722,000 after buying an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after buying an additional 1,347,316 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 1.0 %

ENTG stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $122.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

