327,480 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 327,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,138,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Crown Castle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 644,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

