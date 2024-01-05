3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

