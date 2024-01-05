4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 4.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.19. 28,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 340,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $841.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.