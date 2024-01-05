4J Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85. The company has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

