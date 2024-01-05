551 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 175,114 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 325,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 216,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,462. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.