6,134 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.56. 919,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,486. The company has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

