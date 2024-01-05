6,310 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Times by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

New York Times Trading Down 0.2 %

New York Times stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

