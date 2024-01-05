665,395 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 665,395 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,346,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Rio Tinto Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. 778,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,777. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.