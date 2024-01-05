7,240 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,331. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

