792 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,245,758. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.53.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

