Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Trading Down 5.1%

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.84. 9,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.
Abacus Health Products Company Profile
Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.
