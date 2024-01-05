AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,356,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,276,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

