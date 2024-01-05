Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 183,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 460,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter. Abcourt Mines had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 319.75%.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

