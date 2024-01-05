Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises about 4.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 1.19% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

GLTR opened at $89.35 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $96.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.