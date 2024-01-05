abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Todd Reit Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) Director Todd Reit purchased 1,000 shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $16,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance
HQH opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
