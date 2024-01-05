abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Todd Reit Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) Director Todd Reit purchased 1,000 shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $16,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Healthcare Investors

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $101,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

