abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Director Todd Reit Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) Director Todd Reit purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $14.99.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.
About abrdn Life Sciences Investors
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
