abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading 0.9% Higher

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 44,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 32,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
