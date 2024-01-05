abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading 0.9% Higher

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 44,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 32,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

