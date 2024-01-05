Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading 3.2% Higher

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.79 and last traded at $80.79. 28,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 425,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,278,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,378,000 after buying an additional 1,119,489 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,811,000 after buying an additional 504,572 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 440,221 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,751,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

