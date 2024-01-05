Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.
In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
