Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) dropped 5.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 50,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 617,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Specifically, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,189,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

