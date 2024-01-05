Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Free Report) rose 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Aceto Stock Up 14.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
About Aceto
Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aceto
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Small-cap Utz Brands has mid-cap aspirations: analysts upgrade
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.