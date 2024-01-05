Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Down 30%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 201,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 65,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.

