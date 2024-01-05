Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $567.57. 978,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

