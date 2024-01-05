Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 148 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $15,901.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $606,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $12,933.72.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $101.27 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

