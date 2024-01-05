Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) is Compass Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries comprises about 2.1% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $283,725 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. 5,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,459. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.