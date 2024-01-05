Advisor Resource Council Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisor Resource Council cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Booking were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

BKNG opened at $3,419.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,221.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,056.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,085.49 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

