Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Affimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFMD

Affimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a negative net margin of 638.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Affimed by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affimed by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 67,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.