Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.31. 154,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 267,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGTI. Craig Hallum started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $202,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,954,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock worth $651,451. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Agiliti by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,501,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Agiliti by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,080,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,821,000 after buying an additional 173,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

