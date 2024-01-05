agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

agilon health Stock Down 32.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $8.18. 16,804,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 4,617.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in agilon health by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 44.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in agilon health by 22,875.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in agilon health by 48.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

