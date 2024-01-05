Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.47. 18,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,011,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,686,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,557,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 116,719 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

