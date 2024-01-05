AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares Down 2.1%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.72). Approximately 995,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 696,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.40 ($3.80).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.
In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.86), for a total transaction of £56,727.66 ($72,236.93). 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
