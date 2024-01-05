AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.72). 995,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 696,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.40 ($3.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.31. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.86), for a total transaction of £56,727.66 ($72,236.93). Insiders own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

